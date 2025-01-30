– Fightful Select with an update on names who are possibly in line for surprise appearances or returns at this weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025. As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was reportedly in talks for a WWE return. According to Fightful’s report, Bella’s name was discussed among talent as a possible entrant in the women’s Rumble match this weekend.

– With regards to former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder), Fightful reports that there are people outside of WWE claiming that he’s planned for a WWE appearance. Fightful notes this is not yet confirmed. Cardona is not currently under WWE contract, but he will reportedly be in town in Indianapolis this weekend for WrestleCon.

Other names who are in town for WrestleCon but are not currently under WWE contracts are The Dudley Boyz, Chavo Guerrero Jr., The Godfather, The Headbangers, JBL, Riddick Moss, Rhino, Matt Riddle, and Rob Van Dam. Women’s wrestlers who are in town include The IIconics (aka The IInspiration), Indi Hartwell, Maki Itoh, Mickie James, ODB, and Victoria.

– Fightful reports that Bronson Reed is still currently injured and using a scooter after suffering a broken foot, so fans should not expect him to make a surprise return this weekend. In terms of other injured Superstars, The Good Brothers’ Karl Anderson is also expected to be out past WrestleMania, and he reportedly won’t be in Indianapolis this weekend.

– If fans are hoping for a surprise entry for Big E, Fightful notes that there’s been no information that suggests he’s been cleared to return to the ring.

– PWInsider (via Fightful) reports that WWE is hopeful that AJ Styles will be at the Royal Rumble this weekend.

– As previously reported, a contract dispute reportedly delayed plans for Alexa Bliss to make her WWE TV return. Fightful Select reports that creative plans have been discussed for Bliss, but her status for this week is unknown.

– Additionally, Fightful Select reports that Pat McAfee is a name multiple talents backstage expect to appear in the Rumble match because this weekend’s event is being held in Indianapolis.

– Fightful also reports that Valhalla, who was recently on maternity leave, is not expected to be ready for a surprise return in the Royal Rumble this weekend.

– TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is reportedly scheduled for WrestleCon in Indianapolis this weekend. He will also be working the Jericho Cruise, but only on February 3. That means he’d be potentially available for the Rumble on Saturday (Feb. 1).

Other TNA Wrestling talents who will be in town during Royal Rumble weekend are Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Masha Slamovich, Jake Something, Killer Kelly, Steve Maclin, and KC Navarro. They are scheduled for tomorrow’s Pro Wrestling Revolver Square Game event scheduled for tomorrow in Indianapolis.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is scheduled for Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on Peacock and stream on Netflix internationally.