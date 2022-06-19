wrestling / News

Backstage Details for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, ‘Multiple’ Surprises Rumored

June 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Slammiversary 2022 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Fightful Select has an update with some backstage details for tonight’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022 event in Nashville, Tennessee. According to the report, “multiple” surprises are expected to take place on tonight’s show.

As previously reported, Father James Mitchell is in Nasvhille for the pay-per-view event. Fightful’s report noted that Mitchell is backstage for tonight’s show.

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022 is being held at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view and FITE TV. Remember to tune into 411’s live play-by-play coverage for the event.

