Backstage Injury Update on Samoa Joe, Decision to Vacate Title

– As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT TV will feature the debut of the newly rebranded NXT 2.0. Also, a new NXT champion will be crowned in a Fatal 4-Way match after Samoa Joe was forced to vacate the title due to injury. PWInsider has an update on Samoa Joe’s injury status ahead of tonight’s NXT 2.0 broadcast.

While Samoa Joe is injured, he’s reportedly not expected to be out of action for a long period of time. However, it’s still not yet clear on when he’ll return. Also, PWInsider reports that the call to have him relinquish the title was made by WWE’s medical department, and it was not a creative decision.

Turning the Fatal 4-Way match into a match for the vacant title is simply the creative team trying to turn a negative into a positive due to Joe’s injury and have it coincide with the NXT 2.0 rebranding.

Tonight’s Fatal 4-Way match will feature LA Knight, Kyle O’Reilly, Tommaso Ciampa, and Pete Dunne. The will be declared the new NXT World champion.