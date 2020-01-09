Backstage News on Chelsea Green Being Considered for Main Roster Before Her NXT TV Debut

– During today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Chelsea Green making her NXT TV debut on last night’s episode on the USA Network. Green made her NXT debut after previously appearing on Raw last month in a losing effort to Charlotte Flair.

According to Meltzer, a source told him that the recent Raw TV appearances by Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo were done done to potentially look at them joining the main roster. The reason they were looked at as potential call-ups for Raw and Smackdown is because neither woman had officially made their NXT TV debut yet. However, Green ended up transitioning to NXT TV last night. This appears to mean she won’t be joining the Raw or Smackdown rosters for a while.

Additionally, Meltzer noted that when a talent appears on NXT TV, they’re “off-limits” to the main roster “for a long time.” Green made a surprise appearance on last night’s NXT, where she attacked Mia Yim and Kayden Carter. It looks like Green is being managed by Robert Stone.