Backstage News On WWE Talent Appearing At ScrapperMania

JD McDonagh and Finn Balor will be appearing for OTT for their Tenth Anniversary show in October.The announcement came during OTT ScrapperMania VIII on Saturday evening

Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports that none of the talent competing at the show were aware of the announcement. They were just as surprised as fans to see the vignette that played during the show. As it stands right now, it remains unclear if McDonagh and Balor will be wrestling or making an appearance.

A source in the promotion speculated that it could be just for the live crowd. That was what happened when JD worked a match for the promotion against Mark Haskins in March of 2022. Things may be different under the new WWE regime.