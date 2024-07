– Former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley made her return last night on WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that WWE is now listing Rhea Ripley internally as a babyface. However, the rest of The Judgment Day are still listed as heels.

Rhea Ripley suffered a shoulder injury earlier in April. As a result, she was forced to relinquish her Women’s World Championship, which is currently held by Liv Morgan.