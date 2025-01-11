– As previously reported, a number of NJPW wrestlers have contracts that are about to expire, with multiple wrestlers engaging in renegotiation talks with New Japan, including Gabe Kidd, TJP, Kevin Knight, and David Finlay. Fightful Select has an update on the contract talks.

This has likely come up before, but New Japan contracts usually run out around this time of the year on a yearly basis, which has sometimes led to mass groups of wrestlers leaving the company. According to the report, NJPW uses this strategy to approach talent “late” right before the time when they would become free agents. Additionally, a source familiar with the process believes New Japan strategically operates this way for when right before talents are about to arrive in Japan for Wrestle Kingdom, which took place last weekend.

As noted, NJPW is currently in active negotiations with Kevin Knight. Also, Kidd, TJP, and Finlay are expected to stay in New Japan.