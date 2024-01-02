Backstage Notes on How Long WWE Has Planned for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match

– As noted, the wrestling world is still buzzing from The Rock making a shocking return last night on WWE Raw. During his promo segment, The Rock teased a potential matchup with his cousin, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, saying he was going to sit at the “Head of the Table.” Dave Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that while a matchup between The Rock and Reigns, possibly at WrestleMania 40, is not yet confirmed, Meltzer did state that Reigns started using “Head of the Table” and “Tribal Chief” as nicknames years ago to set up an eventual clash with The Rock.

Meltzer stated, “That whole thing, ‘The Head of the Table’ and all that, and ‘Tribal Chief,’ was all done originally to build up the Roman Reigns-Rock match.”

Meltzer also revealed the matchup between The Rock and Roman Reigns has been on the table before, with The Rock previously turning down an offer to do the match at WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas, instead hoping to do it the following year at WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Meltzer continued, “I remember they were gonna do the Dallas show [WrestleMania 38] and then it was gonna be Los Angeles [WrestleMania 39]. He turned down the first one to do the second one, which would have been Los Angeles. Then Los Angeles ended up being canceled, kind of in December, I think.”

During an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay in September, The Rock confirmed that a matchup with Reigns was in the works for WrestleMania 39, but plans later fell through. Whether or not the match finally happens at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia or not this year remains to be seen.