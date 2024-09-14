Backstage Notes For Tonight’s MLW Fightland: Surprise Planned For Show, More (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– Fightful Select and PWInsider are both reporting that there is a major surprise set for tonight’s MLW Fightland event at Center Stage in Atlanta. Fightful notes that it’s an “eyebrows up” moment, with PWInsider describing it as “hell frozen over” for the promotion given its history. MLW is being very secretive with it, as you might expect.

– After wrestling at CMLL’s 91st Anniversary event last night, Mistico is already in Atlanta for the show. He will face Bad Dude Tito in the semifinals of the Opera Cup. If he wins, he’ll face either KENTA or TJP in the finals. After that, he’ll go back to Mexico where he’ll defend the MLW World Middleweight title against Mascara Dorada on Tuesday.

– Ernest ‘the Cat’ Miller will have a cameo on tonight’s show.