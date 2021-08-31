Backstage Notes on Changes to Last Night’s WWE Raw

– As previously reported, it was reported by PWInsider that there were a lot of changes in plans for last night’s edition of WWE Raw. At one point, it was rumored that Drew McIntyre would face Damian Priest for the WWE US title to open the show. Instead that match became a triple threat between Priest, McIntyre, and Sheamus that happened later in the night. Dave Meltzer addressed the changes to last night’s Raw on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

Before last night’s Raw, WWE announced and advertised three matches for this week’s show: Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Eva Marie vs. Doudrop, and John Morrison vs. The Miz; none of which actually took place during the broadcast. Meltzer reported that since WWE is now going with Randy Orton with Bobby Lashley, that’s why the creative team discarded the previously scheduled matchup between Lashley and Sheamus.

Meltzer added that he also heard McIntyre vs. Priest in a singles match was planned at one point for last night’s Raw. The reported reason that McIntyre vs. Priest was made into a Triple Threat match involving Sheamus is due to Sheamus being removed from his original matchup with Lashley.

Meltzer also stated that Raw went through “a million changes” during the day, and as a result, none of he previously announced matchups took place on the show.