Backstage Notes on Elias’ New Ezekiel Gimmick

– PWInsider has a new report with some additional details on Elias’ new gimmick as Ezekiel. Elias returned to WWE Raw last night posing as his “younger brother” named Ezekiel, not to be confused with former WWE Superstar Ezekiel Jackson.

According to PWInsider’s report, WWE has Ezekiel internally listed as a babyface for the Raw roster. Additionally, the character of Elias has been removed from WWE’s internal roster. So, it appears that Ezekiel will be the new ongoing gimmick for Elias moving forward.

As noted, Ezekiel has also take over his “brother’s” Twitter account.