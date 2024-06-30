– PWInsider has some backstage notes from the recent TNA Impact TV tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. TNA officials were reportedly very happy with the attendance at the recent TV tapings. Saturday’s second night of TV tapings were reportedly sold out, which was largely attributed to The Hardy’s involvement, along with TNA’s WWE NXT crossover. As noted, The Hardys faced Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers in a scheduled tag team match last night.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that there was a late spike in ticket sales TNA Impact after some local radio promotion by Matt Hardy. Friday’s TV tapings had a lower attendance, but it’s noted that Friday is usually a more difficult night for ticket sales in Philadelphia.

– Morale was reportedly very good in the locker room over the weekend. This was the final set of TV tapings before TNA Slammiversary 2024. PWInsider also notes that Ash by Elegance (aka Dana Brooke) missed the TV tapings this weekend since she was booked for a tour in Australia for World Series Wrestling.

– Lastly, PWInsider reports that the NXT crossover is expected to continue with TNA at Slammiversary. While it’s unknown if WWE might allow a possible reunion of The Rascalz in TNA, a WWE source said “nothing is off the table” as TNA and NXT continue to build their relationship.