– As previously reported, some time was cut from other segments on last night’s WWE Raw since the Penta segment for his in-ring debut against Chad Gable went longer than originally planned. Some talents were rumored to be unhappy due to this development. This has raised some questions about the runtime of WWE Raw since the Raw debut on Netflix went a little over three hours for its live airing, and last night’s show went a little over two-and-a-half hours. Also, Triple H has said Raw’s runtime on Raw will be “flexible.” Some more details on Raw’s runtime situation were reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer reported that Triple H’s plan for Raw moving forward is to have Raw run at two and a half hours. With regards to the Penta segment, Bryan Alvarez noted that he was told Penta’s post-match interview segment went long, which led to cuts later in the show because WWE wanted a “two-and-a-half hour window” for last night’s show. Meltzer said he was also told yesterday that last night’s show was allotted for two and a half hours by WWE. Alvarez stated, “Even though they could have gone longer, they did cut to make sure it was two and a half hours.”

Meltzer indicated the cuts were made in the interest of international networks and broadcasts of Raw, with the show being scheduled for two and a half hours. Additionally, Meltzer stated that additional material was shot at the arena last night that would air for viewers overseas.

Meltzer continued, “They pretty much have to tell the stations how long it is because I was told in the afternoon it was going to be a two-hour and thirty-minute show. They went over by two minutes, which you know, that’s fine.”

According to an update from PWInsider, while Monday Night Raw airing on Netflix does offer WWE greater flexibility on when they finish Raw, in the case of both this week and last week, WWE still had to internally time out how long they wanted to make both those shows. And while WWE no longer has the hard out with Raw similar to the USA Network or SmackDown on FOX, they still can’t run the broadcast as long as they want every week.

So once WWE times out a live show to a certain time, WWE will still reportedly attempt to keep it from going over too much that internal time they’ve allotted for the broadcast. This means that Triple H can’t order the show to go as long as they want if certain live segments end up going longer than initially planned just because they are airing on Netflix.

PWInsider also reports that WWE wanted to maintain a reasonable 10:30 pm EST cutoff time because there were still several dark matches planned for the live audience. Last week’s Raw on Netflix premiere didn’t have any additional dark matches or tapings since it was run like a premium live event. This week’s show was run more like a traditional, “normal” WWE TV taping. Additionally, WWE wanted to be done early enough on the West Coast so talents and staff had enough time to leave and take red-eye flights, along with not wanting to cause more overtime charges in the venue.

So, it appears while there is more flexibility for the air times on Netflix, WWE still wants to maintain a usual structure and timing and keep any overruns to a minimum. That means fans likely shouldn’t expect shows to run a whole extra hour because other segments ended up running longer.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that other than the main event, everything after the Gable/Penta segments had to be shortened. Also, the report notes that while talents weren’t mad at Penta that he went longer than expected, they were unhappy that their time was cut.