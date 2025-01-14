Details On Penta’s WWE Raw Debut, Triple H Comments On Arrival

A new report has a couple of notes on Penta’s WWE Raw debut. As noted, the AEW alumnus defeated Chad Gable in his debut for the company. PWInsider reports that between the match and post-match promo, Penta went much longer than was planned which led to some time being cut from other segments later in the show. While some talents weren’t happy about that matter, management was said to be happy with the debut and the reaction from the San Jose crowd, as well as early merchandise numbers.

Penta was selling his leg during the match and the site reports that he was not apparently hurt during the match.

Triple H posted to Twitter with a video of himself and Penta taking a photo, and wrote: