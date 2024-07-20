Backstage Notes For Tonight’s TNA Slammiversary, Including Possible SPOILERS

Fightful Select has several backstage notes on tonight’s TNA Wrestling Slammiversary, which includes some potential spoilers for the show.

– The biggest of these, perhaps, is that Alex Hammerstone is backstage. Hammerstone has been out of action due to not being medically cleared to compete. He is likely to be added back into creative plans starting tonight.

– It is expected there will be more WWE crossover. There are already several NXT wrestlers on the card. NXT’s Wes Lee teams with The Rascalz tonight against NXT’s No Quarter Catch Crew.

– Several wrestlers faced travel issues trying to get to tonight’s show. There were still a couple of talents who couldn’t make it in as of this morning. One of those was Dani Luna, but she has now arrived backstage. Some talent ended up driving in and only arriving this morning. There were flight cancellations that forced people to drive in from New York.

– The Digital Media title match is set to go eighteen minutes. The main event is set to go 40 minutes.

– Earl Hebner is backstage tonight.