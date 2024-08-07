– Fightful Select has an update on WWE NXT. WWE is reportedly set to hold another double-TV taping on either August 27 or September 3. WWE is said to still be in the processing the exact date of the next double taping. Additionally, the double taping means that WWE NXT Level Up will be taping extra matches in the weeks prior.

– Fightful also notes that the recent changes for NXT Level Up are said to be part of the recent changes across the board for WWE’s production. The report notes that there haven’t been any recent changes with the NXT Level Up producers and staff.

– Fightful Select reports that the recently returned Roman Reigns is expected to do some big numbers for his merchandise sales, which are already off to a good start. The custom Roman Reigns-themed replica title being sold by WWE already sold off.