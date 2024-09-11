– Fightful Select has some backstage notes from tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Ricochet will be in action on tonight’s show, facing Sammy Guevara. Fightful notes that arrived in town early this week to do the media rounds, since he’s a Kentucky native.

– Tonight’s show will also feature a Tag Team Casino Gauntlet match. Fightful notes the decision to hold the Tag Team Casino Gauntlet was finalized earlier this week. Talents reportedly found out about the match yesterday (Sept. 10).

– Additionally, Fightful reports that injured AEW wrestler Powerhouse Hobbs was reportedly in attendance at last weekend’s AEW Collision and All Out shows. He’s said to be back on the road with AEW.