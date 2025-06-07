Fightful Select has several backstage notes ahead of tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV, which happens in Los Angeles.

* WWE did not hold a media junket for MITB, although there will be a post show as always.

* The addition of Dominik Mysterio vs. Octagon Jr. was kept quiet before its addition to the card today.

* There have been rumors that El Grande Americano will win Money in the Bank to cash in for the AAA Mega title. However, the angle wasn’t planned as of this week.

* There have been talks of possibly including sponsors on the ladders tonight, but it’s unknown if that will happen or not.

* Some of the stage ladders have pyro on them.