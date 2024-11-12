Backstage Notes on Tonight’s WWE RAW, Including Possible Spoilers

WWE is set to present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, with several segments already announced. Those include a women’s tag team title match, an appearance from Bronson Reed, and Damian Priest going face-to-face with GUNTHER. Fightful Select has several notes on tonight’s episode, including a rundown of the lineup. The show order includes:

* GUNTHER promo

* Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective

* SPOILER MATCH

* Bronson Reed segment

* SPOILER MATCH 2

* SPOILER PROMO

* Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

WWE will be taping two episodes of RAW tonight. There will also be a match taped for Main Event, as Katana Chance & Kayden Carter take on Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn.

Daphanie LaShaunn will be the referee for the main event.

At this time, the women on the roster were not told of a new title for the RAW brand.

Spoilers for the show include:

* The first ‘SPOILER MATCH’ is Pete Dunne vs. Kofi Kingston

* The second SPOILER MATCH’ is Damian Priest vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* The ‘SPOILER PROMO’ will be for the Wyatt Sicks.

* All matches are scheduled for two segments.

* Seth Rollins will appear in Bronson Reed’s segment. There is a producer assigned, which usually indicates physicality. This will set up a match between the two for next week.

* An Intercontinental title match will be set up for next week.