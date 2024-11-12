wrestling / News
Backstage Notes on Tonight’s WWE RAW, Including Possible Spoilers
WWE is set to present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, with several segments already announced. Those include a women’s tag team title match, an appearance from Bronson Reed, and Damian Priest going face-to-face with GUNTHER. Fightful Select has several notes on tonight’s episode, including a rundown of the lineup. The show order includes:
* GUNTHER promo
* Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective
* SPOILER MATCH
* Bronson Reed segment
* SPOILER MATCH 2
* SPOILER PROMO
* Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
WWE will be taping two episodes of RAW tonight. There will also be a match taped for Main Event, as Katana Chance & Kayden Carter take on Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn.
Daphanie LaShaunn will be the referee for the main event.
At this time, the women on the roster were not told of a new title for the RAW brand.
Spoilers for the show include:
* The first ‘SPOILER MATCH’ is Pete Dunne vs. Kofi Kingston
* The second SPOILER MATCH’ is Damian Priest vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* The ‘SPOILER PROMO’ will be for the Wyatt Sicks.
* All matches are scheduled for two segments.
* Seth Rollins will appear in Bronson Reed’s segment. There is a producer assigned, which usually indicates physicality. This will set up a match between the two for next week.
* An Intercontinental title match will be set up for next week.
