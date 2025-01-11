– According to a report by PWInsider Elite (via WrestlingInc.com), a new match is being pitched for former United States Champion and Raw roster Superstar Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41.

Per the report, there have been creative pitches for Paul to face GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at the premium live event. However, it’s noted that WWE is still said to be in the early creative planning stages for WrestleMania 41, so plans could still change. As previously reported, a matchup between Logan Paul and John Cena was pitched for WrestleMania, and the idea was supposedly met with “resounding disapproval.”

During last month’s WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff show, Paul announced that he was officially joining the Raw roster and referred to himself as a future World Champion. At the same event, reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther said on Paul, “If he ever makes to the top of that line to challenge me for the World Heavyweight Championship, it will be my duty and my pleasure to slap that stupid smirk out of his face.”

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19-20. The two-day event will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.