UPDATE: A new report has some additional details on the AEW contract statuses of Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews. Fightful Select reports that Matthews’ deal would have had to be extended a while back and that it’s not been specified by AEW sources whether it’s a new contract or the company picking up the option on his contract. At one point there was word internally that Matthews did have option years in his contract.

As for Black, those in AEW believe that the deal goes toward the end of the year and that at one point two option years were applied. Again, that information has not been confirmed. Tony Khan said in July of 2022 that Black had “almost five years left on his deal,” though it was reported later that Black’s contract has a conditional aspect that could reduce the amount of time on the deal.

ORIGINAL: PWInsider has an update on the contract status of AEW stars The House of Black, specifically Buddy Murphy and Malakai Black. According to the report, Buddy Matthews signed a new contract with AEW earlier in February. The length and terms of the deal are unknown.

Ibou of WrestlePurists recently reported that the AEW deals for Malakai Black and Keith Lee up soon, but Murphy is signed to a new deal. However, PWInsider reports that Malakai Black signed to a contract that will keep him under contract with AEW into 2025.

During a July 2022 interview with Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan stated at the time that Malaki Black had five years left on his AEW contract, stating, “Malakai Black has almost five years left on his deal.”

In a video he posted on social media later in September of that year, Black seemed to deny that contract length, stating, “My contract is not five years, my contract’s never been five years. It’s is all bulls***, it’s all lies.” He signed with AEW and made his debut in July 2021.

The House of Black lost to the Bang Bang Gang on the June 15 edition of AEW Collision.