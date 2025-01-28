Backstage Update on AEW Status of Rush & Dralistico

– As previously reported, Rush and Dralistico have not appearaned on AEW TV since November 2024. It was rumored that they’ve been absent from AEW programming from an incident on the November 13 Rampage TV taping, where they “took liberties” with an opponent after the match. There was said to have been heat on Rush and Dralistico for getting physical with Richard Holliday while he was being checked on. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez commented on the situation during today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer and Alvarez, rather than officially suspending the LFI wrestlers, AEW simply chose not to use them on TV right now. It’s unknown when the wrestlers will be brought back to TV. Meltzer speculated that Rush will be brought back eventually.