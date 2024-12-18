– Fightful Select has an update on another wrestler expected to leave TNA soon. According to the report, Aiden Prince has finished up with TNA Wrestling in an in-ring capacity, and his contract is slated to expire on January 1, 2025. The report notes that while Prince will be finishing up as an in-ring talent with TNA, he’s expected to stay on board with the promotion in non-wrestling capacities, and he will continue working with them behind the scenes.

Aiden Prince also released a statement on his X account on how he will be completing his time an in-ring talent with TNA on January 1: