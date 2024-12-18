wrestling / News
Backstage Update on Another In-Ring Talent Finishing Up With TNA Wrestling
– Fightful Select has an update on another wrestler expected to leave TNA soon. According to the report, Aiden Prince has finished up with TNA Wrestling in an in-ring capacity, and his contract is slated to expire on January 1, 2025. The report notes that while Prince will be finishing up as an in-ring talent with TNA, he’s expected to stay on board with the promotion in non-wrestling capacities, and he will continue working with them behind the scenes.
Aiden Prince also released a statement on his X account on how he will be completing his time an in-ring talent with TNA on January 1:
Reflecting on the past three years of my life today— signing my first contract, navigating the ups and downs, and experiencing a life-changing journey… Did it turn out the way I envisioned? Not entirely. But the lessons l’ve learned, the work experience l’ve gained, and the personal growth l’ve achieved have made it all worthwhile.
As of January 1, my time as an in-ring wrestler with TNA comes to an end. Thank you, TNA, for the opportunities and memories. That said, my journey in wrestling is far from over, and I’m excited for what’s next.
Mark my words—you WILL see me on a TV screen again. And when you do, I’ll be the most fired-up version of myself you’ve ever seen. To every roster member, fan, or supporter who believed in me and wanted to see more of me-thank you.
Whatever I do next, it’s for you.
Stay tuned..
#LongLivePrincey pic.twitter.com/jkVk5REvNN
— Aiden Prince (@aidenprince) December 18, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Maintaining Prestige Of NWA World Heavyweight Title In The Mid-2000s
- WWE Denies LA Knight Injury After Meet & Greet Pulled
- Triple H Says It Took A Long Time To Get Undertaker To Agree To WWE WrestleMania XL Appearance
- Jim Ross Reveals Why He Thinks Vince McMahon Was Never A Fan Of Christian