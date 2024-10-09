– Fightful Select has an update on the relationship between AEW wrestler Chris Jericho and the newly signed MVP after he joined the company. The two men have reportedly not seen eye-to-eye in the past. They also had a physical altercation during the Jericho Cruise about two years ago.

It’s also said the two had an argument about two years ago at a hotel for an AEW event. According to the report, on his first night in AEW, he went backstage to Jericho’s locker room. It’s said that the two men hashed their issues out, and there won’t be any problems moving forward. Word about the meeting reportedly spread to the talent backstage.

MVP was reportedly praised by many individuals backstage for addressing his issues with Chris Jericho directly after signing with AEW. Additionally, it’s said the two have been seen interacting with each other backstage since that time, including last week’s AEW Dynamite.

MVP previously made his AEW debut last month at Dynamite Grand Slam.