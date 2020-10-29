Backstage Update on Chelsea Green Not Wrestling Since May

– Fightful Select has an update on the status of NXT Superstar Chelsea Green. On October 19, Green noted on her Twitter account that she hasn’t wrestled since May 27 (See below).

A previous report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio indicated that the plan with having Green break away from Robert Stone in NXT was done with the purpose of bringing her to the main WWE roster, and she stopped appearing on NXT after that. Apparently changes happened, and Green never appeared on the main roster later.

Per Fightful’s update, Green was “called up” to the main roster earlier in May after her matches with Charlotte Flair. However, after former Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman was removed from his role last June, plans regarding Green on the main roster were reportedly put on hold. Vanessa Borne is another talent who was called up as well earlier in the year, but WWE Creative has not come up with any booking plans for her either.

Chelsea Green revealed last month that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and had recovered.