Backstage Update on Impact Wrestling’s Handling of Exit for Ethan Page

– Fightful Select has an update on Ethan Page’s recent exit from Impact Wrestling. As previously reported, Ethan Page slammed the cinematic match between his alter-ego, The Karate Man, and Page that took place at Hard to Kill and though the execution was terrible.

According to the new update from Fightful, Page didn’t even want the Karate Man character to become a part of Impact. However, he also didn’t want there to be some sort of aggressive split or breakup between him and his tag team partner in The North, Josh Alexander, hoping options for them as a duo could be left open elsewhere. Page reportedly stated that he was given a choice between The Karate Man or The North. As a result, he opted not to have an onscreen split with Alexander, which was more important to him.

Ultimately, Ethan Page did not get to see a final cut or edit of The Karate Man match, which publicly distanced himself from. Additionally, the report noted that Impact VP Don Callis was a big fan and proponent of using The Karate Man character in Impact Wrestling.