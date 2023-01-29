Backstage Update on Length of The O.C.’s WWE Contracts

– Fightful Select has a report with new details on the contracts signed by The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) when they returned to WWE last year. According to the report, Anderson and Gallows signed five-year contracts with WWE that will keep them in the company until late 2027.

Many WWE Superstars are reportedly on three-year contracts that are expected to end in mid-to-late 2025. But The O.C.’s got some longer-term deals when they returned. With regards to why they received longer contracts than other talents, a higher-up stated that Triple H felt badly when the WWE released them back in April 2020.

Triple H was reportedly the person who helped negotiate their contracts when they originally signed new deals to stay in stay in 2019, and it appears this move was a way to make good on their premature releases almost three years ago.

Gallows and Anderson returned to the company back in October 2022.