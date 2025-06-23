Backstage Update On The Status Of WWE Night Of Champions

Following reports of military activity over Saudi Arabia, WWE talent scheduled for this weekend’s SmackDown and Night of Champions events in Riyadh have reportedly not been informed of any changes to their travel plans.

As of Monday afternoon, talent are still expecting to travel to Saudi Arabia mid-week via a charter plane. According to the Fightful Select report, talent believe WWE is monitoring the situation and figuring things out.

The report also noted that specific bonuses for performing on the Saudi Arabia shows are no longer common practice. Instead, compensation for these events is now typically included in the talent’s overall contracts.

There were some early-arriving staff that are stuck in Qatar while airspaces were temporarily shut down as they were en route to Riyadh.