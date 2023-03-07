Backstage Update on This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

– You might have noticed that it’s WrestleMania season and WWE has yet to announce any of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees. Currently, WWE is scheduled to hold both Friday Night SmackDown and this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 induction ceremony on Friday, March 31 at the Crypto Arena. However, fans still don’t know any of the inductees for this year. Dave Meltzer provided an update on this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, WWE has begun the process of asking people to appear at this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony, so they will still be moving forward with this year’s Hall of Fame class. However, it’s unknown why WWE has yet to announce any names for this year’s event.