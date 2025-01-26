Backstage Update on Potential Return Status for Riho

– Fightful Select has an update on former AEW Women’s World Champion Riho, who hasn’t wrestled since a July 2024 win over Lady Frost on AEW Collision. Riho reportedly suffered an arm fracture during the matchup. Later in October, she revealed that she was dealing with work visa issues preventing her from returning to the US.

According to Fightful, Riho was in attendance at AEW Worlds End on December 28. It’s said that she was training in the ring before the event. It’s unknown when she might make her potential AEW TV return.