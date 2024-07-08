Riho Says She Suffered an Arm Fracture

Riho is injured, with the AEW star revealing on social media that she has a fractured arm. Riho posted to her Instagram account to note the news on Sunday following her match with Lady Frost on Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision.

The former AEW Women’s Champion wrote:

“I just fractured my arm but I’m doing very well”

No word on whether the injury was a result of the match or not. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Riho for a quick and full recovery.