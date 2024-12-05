Backstage Update on Recent AEW Absence of Hologram

– Fightful Select has an update on the recent absence of Hologram (aka Aramis) from AEW programming, who hasn’t appeared on AEW TV in the last two months. Per the report, Hologram is said to be dealing with an injury.

The wrestler reportedly suffered a serious ankle injury that’s kept him sidelined as of late. It’s unknown when Hologram will be able to make his return, as there’s not a timetable on when he will be cleared for action.

Hologram last wrestled at AEW WrestleDream in October, beating The Beast Mortos in a Best Two Out of Three Falls Match.