– Fightful Select has an update on a rumored new broadcast rights agreement between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery. According to Fightful’s report, a new broadcast deal between AEW and WBD is currently expected, but it’s not a done deal as of yet. Earlier today, word surfaced that a deal between both parties was “imminent,” and others stated that an agreement in principle was in place.

However, Fightful Select, citing sources close to WBD, claim that there is nothing “imminent” between AEW and WBD at the moment, meaning something in th e next few days. Neither company is reportedly planning to to announce a new TV deal imminently. Also, a framework of the deal has not yet been agreed upon by both sides. Additionally, the report notes that AEW and WBD are expecting that a new deal will be reached, and things are still amicable between both sides.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan is expected to meet with WBD CEO David Zaslav in Paris, France during the Olympics. Their meaning has reportedly been in the works for months. However, it’s noted that it’s not a guarantee they will reach a deal during their meeting. That said, they are slated to have conversations regarding the new broadcast deal during the meeting.

Other sources informed Fightful that while an offer for AEW’s broadcast rights has been made, there is still no agreement in place as of today (July 23). Fightful also notes that there was an offer made some months ago to AEW from WBD, but it hadn’t been agreed upon, with negotiations still ongoing.

As previously noted, the exclusive negotiating window for AEW with Warner Bros. Discovery was set to expire this month.