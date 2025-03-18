Backstage Update on WWE Status of Lance Anoa’i & Hikuleo

– As previously reported, WWE signed Hikuleo (aka Leo Tonga) and Lance Anoa’i last year, but they’ve yet to make appearances on WWE programming. Dave Meltzer spoke about their status on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, Hikuleo “has been in Orlando forever” since signing with WWE, though he noted he doesn’t know why Hikuleo hasn’t been used yet on TV, adding, “For whatever reason, they don’t put him on NXT television. They have a reason. Maybe it’s just to save his debut for something bigger than NXT.”

Meltzer also reported that Lance Anoa’i has had “criticism” for his work behind the scenes in WWE. He stated, “There’s been criticism of Lance Anoa’i that he may not make it.” He added that he hadn’t heard anything negative about Hikuleo despite him not being utilized since he was signed.

As noted, Fightful Select reported that Anoa’i suffered an injury that kept him out of of action for a while, but he was expected to be back from the injury about now.