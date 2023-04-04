Bad Bunny & Dominik Mysterio Get in Altercation On WWE Raw

Bad Bunny and Dominik Mysterio got into it on this week’s episode of Raw, with Bunny being put through a table at the end. Monday night’s show saw Bunny in the front row when Rey Mysterio came down to the ring for a match against Austin Theory.

During the match, Dominik helped Theory pick up the win before he got in Bad Bunny’s face and swung on him. Bad Bunny ducked it and nailed Dominik before Danien Priest grabbed Bunny and slammed him through the announce table.

Bunny is set to be the host of WWE Backlash next month in Puerto Rico.