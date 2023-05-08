wrestling / News
Bad Bunny Thanks Puerto Rico Following WWE Backlash
In a post on his private Instagram, Bad Bunny thanked Puerto Rico following his match at WWE Backlash this past Saturday. He also showed off his battle scars from the street fight with Damian Priest.
He wrote: “I’m still processing this. Words can’t describe what I felt that day. It was a dream. Thank you Puerto Rico, you were the real stars both nights. There’s no energy like what you brought. Now the world knows where the best wrestling fans in the world are: P FKN R”
