Bad Luck Fale On Bullet Club Not Being Part Of All In, Says Tama Tonga Could Be IWGP Champion

The Bullet Club was not part of All In, and Bad Luck Fale recently weighed in on how that was disappointing to him. Despite the Elite and Cody Rhodes splitting from the group in 2018 before the show took place, the BC was not part of the indie event, which ultimately led to the creation of AEW. Fale spoke about the matter during an interview with Piers Austin on Shooting The Sh*t, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On not being part of All In: “Of course. There are a lot of things we never talked about, but of course, we were hurt. Like any other thing, you’re taking bread off our table. We fought for years to build that brand and then you have a couple of guys come from overseas and steal off us. That hurts, but I’m not the type of guy that says, ‘you shouldn’t do that.’ Go head, if that’s how you know to make money, go do it. I’m not complaining about myself, I’m happy. If you guys want to do it, go do it. It did hurt, of course, it hurt everyone, even in the Japanese because some of these guys went on tour all the time, day in and day out. Our bodies were hurting, but somebody else was reaping the rewards. That’s how the business goes.”

On the ‘missed opportunity’ of no follow-up to BC Firing Squad attacking The Elite at G1 Special: “I hate to talk about this kind of stuff because, for me, it’s not easy playing victim. I grew up being cast or pushed aside because of where you’re from or the color you are. I accept that and don’t give a fuck about that. That’s why we never get pushes or championships or whatever. I understand that because in Japan, it’s normal. That’s normal to them. They can be completely racist in front of you and that’s normal, that’s the culture. I expect that because that’s the culture. There is no word for in-between. You’re either black or white. It hurts, but you have to learn how to live with it and move forward as best as you can. I think Tama could be IWGP Champion, I think he can be, but it’s hard for me to see it because of that type of culture.”