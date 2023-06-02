Barry Horowitz Thinks The Ultimate Warrior “Disrespected The Wrestling Business”

In a recent appearance on The Ten Count, Barry Horowitz took a blunt approach when asked about his own opinions on The Ultimate Warrior (via Wrestling Inc). The two faced off multiple times during the 80s and Horowitz took a dim view of his opponent’s abilities and qualifications in the ring. You can find a few highlights from Horowitz and watch the complete episode below.

On his analysis of Warrior’s p[erformance ability: “Basically when the Warrior’s music stops, so does the match. It’s time to go back through the curtain, back home. And I’m calling it like it is. I don’t like to knock the people that are passed.”

On the reputation Warrior holds in Horowitz’ mind: “I think he disrespected the wrestling business and he was a smartened-up bodybuilder. And I’ve seen bodybuilders. Well, maybe you need to do more. I don’t know, because I think back in the day, in his prime, Batista blew him away with his ability, his ring entrance, and his look.”