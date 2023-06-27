Barry Horowitz Discusses His Unaired WWE Biography

Speaking recently with Under The Ring, Barry Horowitz revealed that WWE filmed a biography of his career but has never aired the project (per Wrestling Inc). Referencing the ongoing series Biography: WWE Legends, Horowitz concluded that he must not be a big enough draw for the promotion to utilize his story. You can find a highlight from Horowitz on the subject and listen to the full podcast below.

On his unaired biography not being shown: “I guess WWE doesn’t like me anymore. I don’t know nor do I care. A lot of people don’t even know that they did a biography on me. It was filmed two years ago and not shown. How about that one? Yeah, I guess I’m not a big enough star to get on A&E and talk about my life.”