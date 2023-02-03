Batista Hopes To Go Into WWE Hall of Fame This Year

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Batista said he hopes the WWE gives him what he wants and puts him in the Hall of Fame this year. Batista was originally set to be in the 2020 class, which was delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the 2020 and 2021 classes went in together, Batista was not included due to a schedule conflict.

When asked about possibly going in this year, he noted: “I hope so, but I can’t say for sure. I can say that I’m trying. I am trying.“