wrestling / News
Batista Hopes To Go Into WWE Hall of Fame This Year
February 3, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with ComicBook.com, Batista said he hopes the WWE gives him what he wants and puts him in the Hall of Fame this year. Batista was originally set to be in the 2020 class, which was delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the 2020 and 2021 classes went in together, Batista was not included due to a schedule conflict.
When asked about possibly going in this year, he noted: “I hope so, but I can’t say for sure. I can say that I’m trying. I am trying.“
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on NXT Superstars Used for WWE Royal Rumble
- Details On Plans For Intercontinental Title At WWE Wrestlemania 39 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Update On Plans For Dark Side of The Ring Season Four Subjects
- Backstage Update on Plans for Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber, Why He’s Not Headlining WrestleMania 39