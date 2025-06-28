wrestling / News
Bayley Announces San Jose Sharks Pick During 2025 NHL Draft
Bayley revealed the San Jose Sharks’ pick during the 2025 NHL Draft. The WWE star announced on Friday that the Sharks were picking Michael Misa as the second overall pick in the draft.
You can see clips from Bayley’s appearance below. Bayley herself shared the clip on Twitter, writing:
“Congratulations Michael Misa! @SanJoseSharks”
Congratulations Michael Misa! @SanJoseSharks https://t.co/5L177Q3PSO
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 28, 2025
Michael Misa's heading to Shark territory! 🦈
📺: 2025 Upper Deck #NHLDraft on @espn, @ESPNPlus, @Sportsnet and @TVASports pic.twitter.com/tfwMmxbehG
— NHL (@NHL) June 27, 2025
Sounds like Sharks fans were pretty happy with the pick. 😏#TheFutureIsTeal | @drinkfieldwork pic.twitter.com/cQAf7jV80l
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 28, 2025
