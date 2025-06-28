wrestling / News

Bayley Announces San Jose Sharks Pick During 2025 NHL Draft

June 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bayley WWE Raw 6-9-25 Image Credit: WWE

Bayley revealed the San Jose Sharks’ pick during the 2025 NHL Draft. The WWE star announced on Friday that the Sharks were picking Michael Misa as the second overall pick in the draft.

You can see clips from Bayley’s appearance below. Bayley herself shared the clip on Twitter, writing:

“Congratulations Michael Misa! @SanJoseSharks”

