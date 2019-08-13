WWE News: Bayley Challenges Candice LeRae For Clash of Champions, Rey Mysterio Has Thinking To Do, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– In a post on Twitter, Smackdown Women’s champion Bayley challenged Candice LeRae to a match at Clash of Champions. It’s unknown if this will lead to a match or not. On one hand, Bayley did challenge Ember Moon before their Summerslam match. On the other, she also challenged Trish Stratus on Twitter and that led to nothing. You can see the exchange below:

– On last night’s episode of RAW, Rey Mysterio lost a two-out-of-three falls match to Andrade in two straight falls. Rey seemed very upset by this in a segment backstage. He continued that angle on social media, noting that he needed to think. He wrote:

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Spike Dudley (49) and Jim Brunzell (70).