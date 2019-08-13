wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Challenges Candice LeRae For Clash of Champions, Rey Mysterio Has Thinking To Do, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
– In a post on Twitter, Smackdown Women’s champion Bayley challenged Candice LeRae to a match at Clash of Champions. It’s unknown if this will lead to a match or not. On one hand, Bayley did challenge Ember Moon before their Summerslam match. On the other, she also challenged Trish Stratus on Twitter and that led to nothing. You can see the exchange below:
.@CandiceLeRae Wanna wrestle at Clash of Champions? @wwe
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 13, 2019
. @itsBayleyWWE https://t.co/Z125najKz9 pic.twitter.com/mA2aUcRYCI
— Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) August 13, 2019
– On last night’s episode of RAW, Rey Mysterio lost a two-out-of-three falls match to Andrade in two straight falls. Rey seemed very upset by this in a segment backstage. He continued that angle on social media, noting that he needed to think. He wrote:
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Spike Dudley (49) and Jim Brunzell (70).
More Trending Stories
- Scott Hall Claims He Won’t be a Mystery Partner for Chris Jericho for AEW TV Debut, Says He’s Loyal to WWE and Still Under Contract With Them
- Booker T On Being On TV For the Shockmaster’s Debut, Making WCW Debut as The Chain Gang
- Jim Ross Recalls Meeting Harley Race For the First Time, Referring Race vs. Dory Funk Jr. In an NWA Title Match
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Announcing Chris Jericho’s WWE Signing Before His WCW Contract Had Ended