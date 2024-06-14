Bayley Says She’d Be Open To Competing In Marigold

Bayley says that she would be interested in competing in Marigold or other cross-promotional work WWE has going on. WWE has been open to working with other companies of late, with TNA’s Jordynne Grace appearing for NXT and IYO SKY set to work a match in Margiold. During an interview with Cultaholic, Bayley was asked if she was interested in working in Marigold.

“The more that it’s been happening, it really didn’t hit me that it was possible until I saw Jordynne Grace come out on NXT,” she said (per Fightful). “I immediately texted Hunter and texted Shawn. I wanted to be at the show. ‘I would love to be front row for this. It’s a historic match.’ Just to get my face out there. ‘Hey, I’m watching. I’m the champion. Can you consider me if we ever do something with TNA.'”

She continued, “I would love to do that just because it’s different, it’s exciting. It’s something that people will remember and the fans can really feel how real this all is. It’s such a cool time in the business. Doing things like that is such an unpredictability that gets people excited in different ways. I would love to do something like that. Marigold. Rossy [Rossy Ogawa], I’m down. I’ve wrestled a couple times in Japan with WWE. I got invited to go to Japan right before I got signed but I couldn’t do it.”

Bayley is set to compete tomorrow at WWE Clash at the Castle, defending her WWE Women’s Championship against Piper Niven.