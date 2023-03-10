Bayley Proves That She’s Been Studying Lita ‘For Decades’ Ahead of WrestleMania

Bayley and Lita will be on opposite sides of the ring at WrestleMania, and Bayley notes that she has decades of research on her side. Damage CTRL will be facing Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus at the PPV, and Bayley took to Twitter to show a notebook page from October of 2002 in which she wrote at length about Lita’s skills at the time.

Bayley has long been vocal about how much of a fan she was of Lita growing up. She has regularly said that the WWE Hall of Famer is a dream match for her.

WrestleMania 39 takes place on April 1st and 2nd in Los Angeles.