Bayley Returns On WWE Raw, Attacks Becky Lynch

Bayley is back on WWE TV, returning on Raw to help Lyra Valkyria against Becky Lynch. Monday night’s episode saw Lynch come out to complain about Valkyria attacking her after their match at Money in the Bank, where Lynch beat Valkyria to win the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. She told Valkyria to come out and apologize, which led to Valkyria making her way out.

That distraction allowed Bayley to attack Lynch from behind and Lynch tried to escape but got rolled back in the ring. Bayley went for her finisher but Lynch was able to escape.

Bayley has been off WWE TV since being attacked by an assailant who turned out to be Lynch before WrestleMania 41.