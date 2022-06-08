Various News: Bayley Shares Pic Of Her Ring Boots on Twitter, El Hijo del Santo Fights Demogorgon In Doritos Ad

– Bayley got fans talking (as she is wont to do) with her latest Twitter post, as she posted a closeup of her ring boots. The former multi-time Women’s Champion posted the pic to her Twitter account, as you can see below. The post went viral with many fans speculating that a ring return could be coming sooner rather than later.

Bayley has been out of action since she suffered an ACL injury in summer of 2021.

– In more odd couple-y news, a new Doritos ad features lucha legend El Hijo del Santo fighting a Demogorgon from Stranger Things. You can see the ad below, which features Hijo del Santo as El Santo in a wrestling event when the Demogorgon comes out from under the ring and ends up in combat with the wrestling legend. Wrestling Inc reports that the ad was filmed at Arena Coliseo in Mexico City, which Hijo del Santo has been banned from since he left CMLL in the mid-2000s. CMLL is believe to have been unaware that Hijo del Santo was part of the ad when it was being made.