WWE News: Bayley Wants to Focus on Her Tag Team With Sasha Banks, NXT UK Tag Title Reveal Video, Damian Adams Trainees at WWE Tryouts
– Bayley tweeted the following on losing the Mixed Match Challenge and how it’s time to focus on the tag team that will change the world, Bayley and Sasha Banks.
I had a lot of fun this season on #WWEMMC. As much as I would’ve loved to win the whole thing in my hometown with Finn (or Apollo), it’s time to focus on the tag team that will change the world…. pic.twitter.com/mcEaaC9xQa
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 12, 2018
……the one that that we fight for with our heart and soul. They can’t stop us. #Bossnhugconnection pic.twitter.com/eN8g7NuN0m
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 13, 2018
– The NXT UK tag titles were revealed on yesterday’s episodes. The first champions will be decided at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool on January 12th.
– Tasha Steelz and Karissa Rivera are at the WWE Tryouts in Orlando. They are Damian Adams trainees (along with Karen Q & Deonna Purrazzo).
#TeamAdams members @realtsteelz & @KarissaRivera4 join fellow members, current @wwenxt wrestler Deonna Purrazzo & ringofhonor wrestler Karen Q in receiving… https://t.co/OyK07hivRT
— Damian Adams (@DamianAdamsss) December 13, 2018