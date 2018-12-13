Quantcast

 

WWE News: Bayley Wants to Focus on Her Tag Team With Sasha Banks, NXT UK Tag Title Reveal Video, Damian Adams Trainees at WWE Tryouts

December 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Sasha Banks Bayley

– Bayley tweeted the following on losing the Mixed Match Challenge and how it’s time to focus on the tag team that will change the world, Bayley and Sasha Banks.

– The NXT UK tag titles were revealed on yesterday’s episodes. The first champions will be decided at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool on January 12th.

– Tasha Steelz and Karissa Rivera are at the WWE Tryouts in Orlando. They are Damian Adams trainees (along with Karen Q & Deonna Purrazzo).

Bayley, Karissa Rivera, NXT UK, Tasha Steelz, WWE, Larry Csonka

