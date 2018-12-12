Csonka’s NXT UK Review 12.12.18 (Ep. 15)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Flash Morgan Webster defeated Fabian Aichner @ 6:50 via pin [***¼]

– Isla Dawn defeated Killer Kelly @ 3:20 via pin [**]

– Zack Gibson & James Drake defeated Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams @ 7:05 via pin [***]

– Joe Coffey defeated Trent Seven @ 15:10 via pin [***¾]

– We open with video that they will be crowning NXT Tag team champions.

Flash Morgan Webster vs. Fabian Aichner : This was set up last week when Aichner beat Mark Andrews. Flash wants no part of the handshake, which angers Aichner, They trade strikes, Webster hits some arm drags, and dumps him to the floor. He follows, but Aichner slams him to the steps. Andrews is out to rally Webster on. Back in and Aichner pummels him in the corner with ease. Aichner now pummels him on the apron with vicious strikes. He grounds the action, Webster fires back, but Aichner quickly cuts him off and covers for 2. The belly to back suplex connects and Aichner covers for 2. Webster fights to his feet, avoids the knee charge and Aichner spills to the floor. Back in and Webster connects with dropkicks and a knee strike for 2. Webster fires up, hits an enziguri and rude boy block for 2. Aichner cuts him off, stuns him off the ropes and hits a vicious lariat for a good near fall. Webster up top, gets cutoff, brainbuster by Aichner but Webster digs deep and kicks out at 2. Head butt by Webster as Aichner talks shit, hits another, and heads up top. Aichner rolls away and to the floor. Webster follows, Aichner drags him to the floor, and slams him to the barricade. He sets him against the steps but Andrews backs him off. Back in and Webster counters the powerbomb into a jackknife pin and wins. Flash Morgan Webster defeated Fabian Aichner @ 6:50 via pin [***¼] Good match, but I wasn’t a fan of Aichner losing already, even if it was via banana peel finish. It felt like there was more to do with him first.

– Amir Jordan says he and Kenny Williams will becoming for the NXT tag team titles. Williams arrives and says there is time for dancing and time to be serious, and now is serious time.

– Gallus meet backstage, with Joe talking about taking out Trent Seven tonight, while Wolfgang & Mark promise to focus on the tag titles.

Isla Dawn vs. Killer Kelly : They trade kicks right away, Dawn takes her down and works into a step over toehold. Kelly fires back and suplexes her to the buckles and follows with a dropkick for 2. Kelly is favoring her knee, works a cravat, but Dawn attacks the knee and escapes with leg kicks. Dawn follows with strikes, leg kicks and a Saito suplex. The running knee strike and float over suplex finishes it. Isla Dawn defeated Killer Kelly @ 3:20 via pin [**] The match was ok as they build up Dawn to challenge Ripley. I’m just not all that into Dawn, she’s ok, but doesn’t do anything really well, and doesn’t in any way feel like a threat. She’s nothing but challenger of the month.

– Dawn gets the post match interview, and she’s focused on a title shot. Ripley arrives and Dawn says Ripley may be confident, and if she is she should defend against her; Dawn vows to win the championship.

– Dave Mastiff is interviewed and he wants a shot at the gold. Eddie Dennis arrives, and calls himself the undefeated monster of NXT UK. Mastiff says they will settle this in the ring and when he finishes Dennis, he’ll be the only undefeated monster of NXT UK.

Zack Gibson & James Drake vs. Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams : The winners get in the tag title tournament. Jordan and Drake to begin. They lock up and Jordan hits arm drags and grounds things. The running cross body follows, and he covers for 2. Williams tags in and double teams follow. Williams controls, grounding the action. Jordan tags back in and they clear the ring and follow with suicide dives. Back in and Jordan hits a high cross for 2. Gibson distracts Jordan, allowing Drake to dump Jordan and tag Gibson in. He works over Jordan on the floor, and back in, starts pummeling Jordan with uppercuts. He grounds things, Jordan fights back, but Drake cuts off the tag. Jordan fights him off and makes the tag. Williams in and runs wild. PK on Drake and that gets 2. Drake cuts him off, Jordan tags back in and hits an STO for 2. Gibson cuts him off, enziguri by Drake and they dump Jordan. Williams is left alone, fights them both off, but the double team ticket to ride finishes it. Zack Gibson & James Drake defeated Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams @ 7:05 via pin [***] Good tag match here, with the babyfaces playing their roles well and Gibson and Drake picking up another strong win.

– Trent Seven prepares for his main event match, as he and Bate still plan to win the tag titles.

Joe Coffey vs. Trent Seven : Gallus are out with Joe. Bate is out with Seven. They stand off and banter a bit, and finally lock up. They battle for position, and we get a clean break and lock up again. Coffey looks to work the arm, and grounds Seven. Seven fights to his feet, lays in chops, counters a suplex and his knee buckles. He manages a DDT but can’t follow up. Coffey dumps him and Bate argues with Gallus as Coffey follows and attacks Seven. He rolls him back in and Seven dumps him to the floor. We get a big stand off, and Mustache Mountain knocks them to the floor. Bate follows with a dive and brawls with them as Seven manages a suicide dive on Coffey, back in and he follows with chops and strikes until Coffey takes out the knee. Coffey is now completely focused on the knee, working over Seven in the corner. Seven avoids a charge and Coffey posts himself. Seven takes him up top, follows and the superplex gets 2. Seven is slowed, lays in chops and a snapdragon suplex and slam for 2. Seven now locks on a figure four to try and take out one of Coffey’s knees now. Coffey rolls it and they make the ropes. They work to the apron, trading strikes, and Coffey hits an overhead belly to belly to the floor. Coffey rolls back in and Seven barely beats the count. They trade strikes, Coffey takes out the knee and hits a pair of powerbombs for 2.Coffey locks on the crab, Seven fights, teases tapping but fires up and makes the ropes. They trade clotheslines, and Seven hits a one legged snapdragon suplex. The knee gives out on the burning hammer; the spear and lariat by Coffey finally puts Seven away. Joe Coffey defeated Trent Seven @ 15:10 via pin [***¾] This was a very good and smartly laid out main event. I’ve said it before and will say it again, Trent Seven gets overlooked in the trio of British Strong Style and unfairly so. He was an absolutely great babyface here and made Coffey look like a ruthless asshole.

