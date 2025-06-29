Bea Priestley Replaces Injured Koguma At SPARK Joshi IGNITE TEXAS

Koguma is out of her match at SPARK Joshi’s show in Texas on Sunday, with Bea Priestley taking her place. SPARK Joshi announced on Sunday that Koguma had to withdraw from her match with Jazmin Allure at the show in Houstin, with Priestley taking her place.

The announcement, which notes that Koguma will still be doing meed and greets, reads:

“Due to an injury, Koguma will be replaced by Bea Priestley.

However, Koguma will still be able to participate in the Meet & Greets purchased by pre-sale! TODAY: @BeaPriestley96 vs @JazminAllure at IGNITE TEXAS! http://tickets.sparkjoshi.com

Few tickets left!”