Becky Lynch Says She’d Defeat MJF In A Promo Battle, MJF Responds
In an interview with Variety, Becky Lynch spoke about meeting MJF on the set of Happy Gilmore 2 and said that she would absolutely beat him in a promo battle.
She said: “I did. You know, a very nice boy. Great chats. Of course, he knows he’d lose at [a promo battle], but we had great chats. Unfortunately, it was way before this happened, but I feel like he would completely agree with everything that I’m saying about Lyra.”
MJF saw the quote, then went on social media to respond.
He wrote: “Agree with Becks fully on Lyra, she seems like a horrible person and clearly a gross poor. Enjoyed my time with “the man” on set. A very nice girl and an upstanding citizen. However….. not too sure about her thoughts on a potential promo battle #BetterthanYou”
